Page County Drug Treatment Court program to start next month

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An alternative program to incarceration in Page County will soon be up and running after a coordinator was hired for Page County’s Drug Treatment Court earlier this year.

Holly Williams, the program’s coordinator, comes from being a correctional officer at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail for the last ten years.

She said she felt confident taking on the role after working with offenders and seeing how the program can change their lives.

“When somebody has issues with substance abuse and addiction incarceration and then probation doesn’t necessarily help them with their problems so having a structured environment where they can get those services is really important,” Williams said.

Williams will work with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney as she finishes establishing tools for each phase of the program.

“The day-to-day parts of the program that include, treatment and drug testing and monitoring their curfew so getting some of those things in place just take a little time,” Williams said.

She said the program is not a get out of jail-free card and can be extremely difficult for some people. She said the program could last on average for 24 months per person but also varies.

The first of its kind program for the county was established due in part to a $500 grant awarded to a James Madison University for the drug court.

Williams said they’ve already had many referrals from attorneys from applicants and the program should start within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.