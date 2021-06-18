Advertisement

Page County Drug Treatment Court program to start next month

The drug court will be the first of its kind alternative to incarceration in the county.
The drug court will be the first of its kind alternative to incarceration in the county.(whsv)
By John Hood
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An alternative program to incarceration in Page County will soon be up and running after a coordinator was hired for Page County’s Drug Treatment Court earlier this year.

Holly Williams, the program’s coordinator, comes from being a correctional officer at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail for the last ten years.

She said she felt confident taking on the role after working with offenders and seeing how the program can change their lives.

“When somebody has issues with substance abuse and addiction incarceration and then probation doesn’t necessarily help them with their problems so having a structured environment where they can get those services is really important,” Williams said.

Williams will work with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney as she finishes establishing tools for each phase of the program.

“The day-to-day parts of the program that include, treatment and drug testing and monitoring their curfew so getting some of those things in place just take a little time,” Williams said.

She said the program is not a get out of jail-free card and can be extremely difficult for some people. She said the program could last on average for 24 months per person but also varies.

The first of its kind program for the county was established due in part to a $500 grant awarded to a James Madison University for the drug court.

Williams said they’ve already had many referrals from attorneys from applicants and the program should start within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash
Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured...
Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

Latest News

Sentara RMH holds “Walk of Remembrance”
Sentara RMH holds “Walk of Remembrance” for staff to reflect and process pandemic emotions
Heritage Oaks Golf Course featured in Golf Magazine’s ’25 underrated municipal golf courses’
Heritage Oaks Golf Course featured in Golf Magazine’s ’25 underrated municipal golf courses’
Overnight Forecast 6/17/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/17/2021
VEC offering phone appointments to discuss unemployment benefit issues
VEC offering phone appointments to discuss unemployment benefit issues
Waynesboro city officials celebrate marketplace announcement
Waynesboro city officials celebrate marketplace announcement