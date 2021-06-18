Advertisement

Sen. Kaine discusses public housing in Charlottesville

By Andrew Webb
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was in Charlottesville Friday, June 18, to discuss the city’s housing needs with residents.

The Public Housing Community discussed the need for more money for its projects, as well as starting work programs for residents.

Sen. Kaine says these discussions will help shape legislation in the Senate.

“I was thinking about things that I haven’t done, and coming and talking to you in Charlottesville about housing needs here is not something I’ve done before,” the senator said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity to not just to hear from you, but hear from you when we are about to take meaningful action.”

Kaine says this was the first time he has met with folks in Charlottesville to discussing housing needs.

