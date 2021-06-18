Advertisement

Shots fired calls on the rise in Albemarle County

By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An upward trend in gun violence nationwide is being echoed in Albemarle County. Calls for shots fired are up from the same time last year.

Albemarle County police are taking a harder look at what’s driving this increase, and doing what they can to shut it down.

“Last year was an anomaly for us as it relates to homicides and a good bit of those homicides were conducted under gun violence,” Albemarle County Police Captain Darrell Byers said.

In 2020, there were eight homicides in the county, according to the department’s annual report.

“So far year-to-date through mid June we’ve had about 50 calls to services related to shots fired. That’s on track with what it was last year. If we look a little further back - 2018, 2019 - it’s a little bit higher, we were in the low 30 range,” said Byers.

The police department is trying to reduce these calls. One Charlottesville group called The B.U.C.K. Squad, is trying to help.

“We all work together for one common goal which is to reduce gun violence and just save lives,” The B.U.C.K. Squad co-founder, Pertelle Gilmore said.

After losing friend Jamarcus Washington to gun violence, The B.U.C.K. Squad was formed to assist in de-escalation.

Both The B.U.C.K. Squad and the Albemarle County police want community members to stay vigilant.

“Just know where you are, know what your surroundings are, and if you hear anything or see anything suspicious please contact us,” Byers said.

NBC29 reached out to the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about their numbers, but did not receive a call back.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
VSP: Woman in custody identified after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrates the day the final slaves learned of their emancipation.
Local African American leaders react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday
Workers installed 24 solar panels on the home's roof.
Solar panels installed on Harrisonburg Habitat for Humanity home
Vaccine
Valley hospitals are not currently requiring staff to be vaccinated
Possession of marijuana is decriminalized as of July 1 in Virginia
Local commonwealth’s attorney explains what will change about marijuana possession next month
Friday's vaccine clinic at Augusta Health is slow for professional staff and volunteers.
Local health care workers to host vaccination drive at Juneteenth Celebration