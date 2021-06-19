50th annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles show held in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday at the Weyers Cave community center, the Historical Bottle Diggers of Virginia held their 50th annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles show.

The show featured antique bottles and other collectibles being show and sold by collectors and dealers from six different states. The group says it was great to see so many people at the show after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“A lot of these people have been coming to our show for years, and a lot of them we haven’t seen for a long time,” said Sonny Smiley, President of the Historical Bottle Diggers of Virginia. “We’ve got some dealers that’ve come that haven’t been here for quite a while, it’s pretty good to see everybody, a lot of our old friends.”

Some of the bottles on display dated back to the 1800s. Smiley says some of the rarer bottles are worth a lot of money. In his years running the show he’s seen some of them sell for as much as $1,000.

If you’re interested in bottle digging, collecting, or you found an old bottle you think may be worth something you can contact the Historical Bottle Diggers of Virginia here.

