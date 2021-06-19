Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a fire at the 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave. Saturday around 11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they did not see fire on the outside of the building but found smoke and flames inside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the the cause of the fire and say because the convenience store serves food, they have to wait for an inspection from the health department before reopening.

