Advertisement

Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally

Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on...
Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 (Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to move the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally out of Charlottesville.

U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon rejected motions by the defendants asking that the trial be moved to either Lynchburg or Roanoke.

In a ruling Friday, Moon noted that many of the plaintiffs lived, worked and studied in Charlottesville, where they allege they were injured.

Violent street clashes broke out on Aug. 12, 2017, before a man fascinated with Adolf Hitler plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Heather Heyer of Charlottesville was killed.

A memorial to Heather Heyer on the street where she was killed.
A memorial to Heather Heyer on the street where she was killed.(WHSV)

Lawyers for victims of the violence sued several far-right extremist groups and individuals from the event.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Virginia State Police, Rebecca Frost, 34, was charged with three felony counts of...
Quicksburg woman arrested after police pursuit in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash

Latest News

Veterans’ Memorial dedication held at American Legion Park in Timberville
Veterans’ Memorial dedication held at American Legion Park in Timberville
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
The event will have food and music from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration happening Saturday at Magpie Diner
City receives first study regarding Heritage Oaks Golf Course
City receives first study regarding Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Solar panels installed on Harrisonburg Habitat for Humanity home
Solar panels installed on Harrisonburg Habitat for Humanity home