Juneteenth Celebration happening Saturday at Magpie Diner

The event will have food and music from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will have food and music from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
By Cayley Urenko
Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Magpie Diner in Harrisonburg is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you’re interested in coming, hosts recommend bringing lawn chairs and dancing shoes. The block in front of Magpie Diner on Liberty Street will be blocked off during the event.

The event will have food from Tacos El Primo from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Magpie Diner will be serving BBQ starting at 5:00 p.m.

Magpie Diner’s BBQ menu will have grilled and smoked meats, sides, red velvet cake, and strawberry lemonade. Beer, wine, and red drinks are available for purchase. The meal will cost participants $10 each. Children 10 and under can eat for free. Red drinks and food represent the blood and perseverance of slaves.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together on this very special holiday, now that’s is officially a holiday and just to come together as a community,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “We’re going to do some time of fellowshipping together, celebration, good eating, and great fun.”

Councilman Jones said it best, "We need new ways of celebrating the diversity of America and more opportunities to...

Posted by Magpie Diner on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Mayor Reed, Harrisonburg Councilman Chris Jones, and Kirsten Moore, the owner of Magpie Diner, collaborated to put the event together.

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Marlon Foster and Friends Jazz Trio will perform, and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. DJ Ike “The Spike” Miller will perform.

Sentara RMH will provide free blood pressure and diabetes screens. and the Central Shenandoah Health District will set up an on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 12-years-old and up.

Because of this event, Magpie Diner will not be open for brunch on June 19 and June 20.

