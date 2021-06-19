Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
According to Virginia State Police, Rebecca Frost, 34, was charged with three felony counts of...
Quicksburg woman arrested after police pursuit in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River

Latest News

The Juneteenth celebration at Magpie Diner in Harrisonburg.
Valley cities celebrate Juneteenth
The Historical Bottle Diggers of Virginia hosted the event.
50th annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles show held in Weyers Cave
A stray shower or storm possible but muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s
Ben's Evening Forecast 6/19/2021
Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia community college students struggle during pandemic