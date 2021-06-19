Veterans’ Memorial dedication held at American Legion Park in Timberville

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered at the American Legion Park in Timberville on Friday night for a Veterans’ Memorial dedication.

At the memorial, there is a monument for those who gave their lives in service and another is for members of the post.

Frederick Houser, Commander of the American Legion Post 278, said they are looking to continue to add to the park along with the memorial.

“Come and look and check out the members of this community that sacrificed their lives as well as their service to the community,” Houser said. “It’s not just going to be a piece of ground that sits here, it is going to be for the community to enjoy and have their children understand we were teenagers when we started our careers in the military.”

The J. Frank Hillyard Middle School Band played for the dedication and at the end, members of Boy Scout Troop 1 and Girl Scout Troop 317 assisted in a flag retirement ceremony.

There is a dropbox in the park for any American flags the community would like to retire.

