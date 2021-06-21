Advertisement

‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victims’ families are still waiting for justice as a trial date has been set for 2022.

Kristopher Jones is accused of abducting Petersburg Pastor Alfred Woodard and later killing his 76-year-old wife Minnie Woodard. He is also accused of killing his girlfriend, Janice Lugo, in January 2017.

‘Minnie Steps 4 Justice’: 4 years after Petersburg crime spree, victims’ families wait for trial

Jones is charged with capital murder in both deaths, and in Feb. 2019, he was found competent to stand trial after evaluation from Central State Hospital.

Monday, a trial for Jones was set for June 27-July 1, 2022, which will mark five and a half years since the crime. The families of both victims continue to ask the court system for justice.

The Woodard family started “Minnie Steps 4 Justice.”

LEARN MORE: MINNIE STEPS 4 JUSITCE

“Here at Minnie Steps 4 Justice, we give voices to the unheard victims of crimes committed against the elderly and minority women,” the families explained online. “Minnie steps for justice campaign addresses the unfair and unjust practices of the legal system to delay or deny the families of the victim’s justice!!!!”

In a statement to NBC12, the Woodard family wrote:

“Although this is a year out, we are relieved to finally have a date set for trial. Five and a half years is too long for justice, but we’ll take the progress made today and keep a watchful eye.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Thousands of people struggled to get home after American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights...
High travel interest and employee shortages create airline obstacles
A COVID-19 vaccine is distributed at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Nearly 57% of Central Shenandoah Health District adults vaccinated
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Monday was the 30th annual National Ride to Work Day, where motorcyclists are encouraged to...
Police look to increase awareness of motorcycle safety on National Ride to Work day