Campaign encourages residents to support small business

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its "Come In, We're Open" campaign...
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new campaign is encouraging West Virginia residents to support small businesses as the economy continues to reopen.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday. Center Director Debra Martin says it’s an invitation to people to visit local businesses in their communities.

She says small business owners have adapted throughout the pandemic and now that the state is reopening “it’s critical that small businesses receive enough support to survive long term.”

Businesses can participate by displaying a “Come In, We’re Open” sign and posting on social media. Officials say the campaign will last through September.

