Charlottesville’s Habitat for Humanity facing supply shortages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A supply shortage is impacting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and its projects in the area.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for construction to continue on schedule, and the charity is having to adapt.

“One week where you can’t get windows, one week we can’t get doors, one week we can’t get lumber. So it’s just kind of a wait and see,” Crew Leader Samantha Anderson said.

Not only are supplies delayed, but the cost of them has skyrocketed.

“The home that we build today costs approximately 75% more than it did a year ago today,” President and CEO Dan Rosensweig said. “We’re able to eventually procure most stuff, but the cost of things, like 2x4s are three times what they were a year ago.”

Habitat for Humanity is trying to reduce these costs by decreasing the square footage of its projects, without decreasing the quality of the build. It is also stockpiling important supplies whenever possible.

Martin Hardware in Charlottesville is also struggling with the shortages.

“Mainly things like axes that are made out of metal, we’re having a really hard time. It’s probably been three or four months until we are able to replace anything,” store manager Dinah Jarrell said.

The store says it doesn’t see the supply shortage ending soon either.

“It’s going to be into 2022 before we start seeing things flow in like they used to,” Jarrell said.

Despite the shortages, Habitat for Humanity is still on track with its projects.

“It’s always great to have the materials you want when you want them. But if we don’t have them, there’s other things that we can do to make sure our families are still getting in our homes on time,” Anderson said. “Nothing’s taken too long that it’s put us completely at a delay, which is nice.”

Rosensweig says that the support of the community is what has helped keep Habitat for Humanity on track.

“We had a very good year this year. We built 24 homes, which is close to a record for us, and we plan with the help of the community to keep it going,” Rosensweig said.

Habitat for Humanity says its long-term projects are still running on time at this point.

