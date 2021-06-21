Advertisement

Crash rates increase in states that have legalized recreational marijuana use, studies show

By Michael Alachnowicz
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Take a look in your mirror and be more aware.

That’s the message one group is putting out for drivers.

Recreational marijuana usage will be legal in Virginia on July 1.

Although it’s illegal to drive high, one group says the turn of the calendar could bring new consequences.

“What we’re seeing is a continued increase in crash rates in those states where marijuana has been legalized for recreational use,” said David Harkey, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety president.

Harkey says there is a correlation between the legalization and more crashes.

One factor is the impairment marijuana puts on drivers.

“People do drive slower, they’re a little less aggressive, but they have longer reaction times and so it’s a mixed bag. They’re still impaired and I think that’s an important point to make,” said Harkey.

However, the drug alone is not the whole reason for the increase.

Data from IIHS reveals that when drivers combine it with alcohol is when the rates jump up.

“Alcohol impairment is still one of the more risky scenarios that you find in crash-involved drivers, but, marijuana combined with alcohol is building on top of that,” said Harkey.

IIHS recommends contacting police if you see any signs of impaired drivers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 6/21/2021
Crash rates increase in states that have legalized recreational marijuana use, studies show
Pendleton County mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud
Police look to increase awareness of motorcycle safety on national ride to work day
Gov. Ralph Northam visits Raphine