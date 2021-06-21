CWS Harrisonburg celebrates world refugee day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday Church World Service Refugee Resettlement Harrisonburg hosted a celebration to let refugee’s in the area know that they are appreciated.

“Every year we commemorate world refugee day to thank refugees in our community for their contributions to our community and to society and in general to the United States,” said Susannah Lepley, CWS Virginia Director for refugee resettlement in Harrisonburg.

The celebration included storytelling, songs, and a mayoral proclamation honoring the cities refugees. CWS hopes the celebration recognized all that the refugees have been through. “We want to recognize their strength, values, resiliency, and all the things that they’ve gone through to be able to establish themselves somewhere in a country that is safe and for instance in Harrisonburg,” said Rodrigoe Makelele, CWS’s State Refugee organizer.

Immigrants and Refugees make up over seven percent of the population of the friendly city, and there are over sixty different languages spoken in city schools. Makelele himself immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo four years ago and says events like this are great for refugees. “Being here and being able to see a day that they’re celebrated, that their contributions, their contributions, their presence in this community is celebrated is very important for them,” he said.

The celebration also included a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as some refugees and immigrants have had a harder time getting vaccinated. “Most of the refugee population has different, odd shifts, they don’t know how to make it to vaccines because they have to go work early or go work late and they don’t have time to do that,” said Makelele. “So we think that this is going to be an opportunity for them to get vaccinated.”

The Virginia Department of Health has done a lot of outreach to get the immigrant population informed about the vaccine. “We have worked with Church World Services as well as Promotores De Salud and other community organizations that work with our immigrant population to be able to provide education sessions,” said Laura Lee Wight, Central Sheandoah Health District public information officer.

Susannah Lepley added that most of the refugees she talked to at the event had received their vaccine.

