Advertisement

Golf tournament raising money for families at UVA Children’s Hospital

Golf tournament raising money for families at UVA Children’s Hospital
Golf tournament raising money for families at UVA Children’s Hospital(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A golf tournament in Albemarle County is raising money for families in need at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

Fore The Kids is being held at Birdwood. The event has already raised more than $75,000.

“We have people coming from all over the place to play golf and have a good time. But the most important thing is that we’re coming together as the greater-Charlottesville community to help the families in our neighborhoods,” Ryan Lightner said.

This tournament is the first in-person fundraiser UVA Children’s Hospital has been able to hold since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Children’s Hospital really relies on a lot of in-person events for fundraising, and it just didn’t happen this year because of COVID,” Lightner said.

Money raised is going to the Family-Centered Care program, which helps families pay for food, travel, housing, and other emergency needs.

“When you have children who have very serious illnesses and or injuries - sometimes these are life-threatening, many times they go on for years, you know, everything from cancer to all kinds of things - it becomes a huge strain and burden on the families to manage their lives,” Paul Sartori said.

The tournament quickly sold out, and dozens came out Monday, June 21, to enjoy a day on the links while also helping these families.

“I can’t be happier with how this has turned out,” Lightner said. “I mean it’s really been, you know, a bright spot in a really difficult year.”

This is the first annual tournament and will now take place every year in late June.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity build site
Charlottesville’s Habitat for Humanity facing supply shortages
Vaccine generic
Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4
Pendleton County mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud
State to decide on spending to improve mental health care