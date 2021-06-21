Advertisement

Gov. Ralph Northam visits Raphine to celebrate 70 percent adults in Virginia vaccinated

Gov. Ralph Northam (D,VA) visits White's Truck Stop in Raphine, VA, Monday, June 21.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPHINE, Va. (WHSV) - Two weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal to hit 70 percent vaccinations on July 4, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced 70 percent of adults in Virginia have at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D, VA) visits White's Truck Stop in Raphine, VA, on Monday, June 21.(WHSV)

Northam celebrated Monday at White’s Truck Stop in Raphine. He socialized with nurses, truck drivers and travelers alike to spread an important message.

“I just encourage everybody to take time out of their busy schedule, do the right thing, get a shot, and we’ll finally put this in the rearview mirror,” Northam said.

State officials say events like the truck stop vaccine clinic is all part of their push to get the vaccine into the community and to the people.

Northam says he believes local vaccine drives have played a huge role in widespread distribution.

“Any way we can get the vaccine to the people, whether it be through the mobile units or through places of worship, we’ll do whatever it takes,” he said.

After Monday’s announcement, Northam says he’s hopeful for Virginia’s future.

“The closer we can get to 100 percent, and especially closer we can get to herd immunity, the better we’ll be.”

Northam adds community vaccine drives are especially important for truck drivers.

“They’re often on the road for days, and they don’t have time to go make an appointment for a shot,” said Northam.

Even though the commonwealth met the 70 percent goal two weeks early, Northam isn’t satisfied yet.

“We’d like to get to 100 percent, but, you know, we understand reality... but the closer we can get to 100 percent, and especially closer we can get to herd immunity, the better we’ll be.”

Augusta Health has hosted more than 85 community vaccine drives. For information on getting vaccinated, visit their website.

