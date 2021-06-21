Advertisement

Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced that nearly 150 pharmacies across the state will expand hours to give the COVID-19 vaccination through July 4.

The expansion of hours on certain days is part of National Vaccine Month of Action, which is “a collaborative effort led by the White House that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.”

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, director of the division of pharmacy services. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

At least 70 percent of adults in Virginia have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The extended pharmacy hours on certain days, especially Friday evenings, are an effort to help those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal hours.

“Over 147 pharmacy locations across the state will extend their hours on certain days through July 4. Participating pharmacy partners include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies,” VDH said.

To find a pharmacy near you, click here.

