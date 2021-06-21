Senior Alert issued for Lynchburg woman with Alzheimer’s

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a missing woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Beatrice Reese Spencer, who is 74 years old, 5′3″and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Spencer was last reported seen in the 400 block of Floyd Street in Lynchburg, wearing a blue and white shirt and three tank tops: gold, beige, & black. She also had on one tennis shoe and one slipper.

She disappeared late Sunday night.

You’re asked to call 911 or (434) 847-1602 if you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts.

