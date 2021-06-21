Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for Lynchburg woman with Alzheimer’s

Beatrice Spencer, reported missing from Lynchburg
Beatrice Spencer, reported missing from Lynchburg(Lynchburg PD)
By Ashley Boles
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a missing woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Beatrice Reese Spencer, who is 74 years old, 5′3″and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Spencer was last reported seen in the 400 block of Floyd Street in Lynchburg, wearing a blue and white shirt and three tank tops: gold, beige, & black. She also had on one tennis shoe and one slipper.

She disappeared late Sunday night.

You’re asked to call 911 or (434) 847-1602 if you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the health...
Central Shenandoah Health District hosts Community Information Team to promote Covid-19 vaccines
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Sunset Park in Waynesboro will be the home of new biking trails.
New biking trails to come to Waynesboro’s Sunset Park