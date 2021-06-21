Advertisement

State to decide on spending to improve mental health care

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and The Washington Post
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say Virginia’s “dangerously” full mental hospitals are overwhelmed amid staffing shortages, a situation that has long plagued the hospitals and only worsened during the pandemic.

But The Washington Post reports that lawmakers and policy experts hope pandemic relief funds can help bring about systematic changes that free inpatient beds and develop community services to keep people out of hospitals in the first place.

When the General Assembly reconvenes in August, it will decide how to spend about $4 billion Virginia is getting from the American Rescue Plan.

A joint subcommittee studying mental health services is preparing recommendations for how to use the funds in time for the session.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky

Latest News

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
Front-line workers being recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $30.6 million to Virginia...
Virginia awarded $30.6 million from CDC to address health inequities during COVID-19 pandemic
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Sportsbackers announced the VCU Health Richmond Marathon will be returning to its regular...
VCU Health Richmond Marathon returns to in-person format