Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose

Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the commonwealth has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the population receiving its first vaccine dose.

The president’s goal was to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Virginia is the 16th state to reach the president’s goal.

The governor made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. in front of Market @ 25th on June 21.

To date, more than 4.2 million Virginians have been vaccinated. Over 60% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Vaccine in Virginia | Click here for the latest vaccine coverage from NBC12

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

Cases peaked in January with a seven-day moving average of 5,900 new cases and 2,600 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Now, the average daily case count has dropped to 250 as of June 1.

“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.

Virginia ended all COVID-19 guidelines, including its mask mandate, on May 28. The state of emergency declared on March 12, 2020 in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.

