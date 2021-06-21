Advertisement

World’s most premature baby turns 1

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a...
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound. He's pictured with his family in April 2021.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A baby who was born so premature he was given a zero percent chance of survival recently celebrated his first birthday.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.

At just 21 weeks gestation, Guinness World Records has recognized him as the world’s most premature baby.

Richard was so small his parents could hold him in the palm of their hand.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Rick and Beth Hutchinson were unable to stay overnight with him at the hospital.

After spending more than six months in the hospital, Richard was able to go home with his family just in time for Christmas.

Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's...
Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's most premature baby.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
According to Virginia State Police, Rebecca Frost, 34, was charged with three felony counts of...
Quicksburg woman arrested after police pursuit in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River

Latest News

Highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/20/2021
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky