Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP investigates armed hostage situation in Luray
On Friday, June 18, a Kentucky man attempted to board a plane armed with a loaded firearm...
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport TSA agents stop armed man from boarding plane
Virginia State Police
VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support...
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a...
JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020
VSP investigates armed hostage situation in Luray
VSP investigates armed hostage situation in Luray