LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Luray Police Chief Bow Cook, there was a hostage situation Tuesday afternoon at Page Convenience, 515 W Main St.

Page County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Park Rangers, and Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.

There is a heavy police presence on the corner of Main Street and Memorial Drive in Luray. Page County PD, U.S. Park Rangers, and state police are on the scene. Luray Police Chief confirmed there was a hostage situation earlier this afternoon. Awaiting more details @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/ZKM7huR3G2 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) June 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you the latest information.

