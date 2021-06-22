GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

