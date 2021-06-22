Harrisonburg School Liaison Committee discuss next step in restarting construction of new high school

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Liaison Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the next step in beginning construction again for the city’s new high school.

While no start date was set just yet, the school board and Nielsen Builders plan to present to City Council in July Change Order 5, which would start construction again.

Last year, Change Order 4 was signed by council to put a pause on construction and stabilize the site due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives with Nielsen say they are about three weeks out to laying down concrete on the site if the new order is signed by city council.

The order will cost $7.7 million and will move the project completion date back to Dec. 31, 2023. However, Division Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards says he is still hopeful on a fall opening date.

“This spring, after we’ve been through one winter of building we’ll be able to take another look at that,” Richards said. “At that point we might be able to say, ‘let’s go with what Dr. Richards is hoping for which is fall of 2023 at the beginning of that year.’”

The road improvement project for South Main St. and for part of the school’s entrance will not be completed until summer of 2024.

Richards says there is potential to have some high school students to head over to the new high school before the improvements are complete.

At the end of this school year, Harrisonburg High School had close to 1,800 students for a school made to hold 1,350.

Richards has told the committee they expect to have up to 2,000 students next school year.

Officials with the city say that if the order is approved, the city will likely be able to secure a bond with the bond market at the end of August or early September.

The order is planned to be presented to council at their July 13 meeting.

