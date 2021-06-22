Local hotel talks increases in reservations and maintaining sanitation

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As Coronavirus restrictions lessen, more and more travelers are hitting the road.

One local hotel has seen more reservations and relaxed guests.

Mabel Cash with avid says the summer started out slow, but reservations have picked up. (WHSV)

Avid Hotel in Staunton has felt a change even in the last few weeks.

“The summer was kinda slow starting off, but we’ve seen great traffic.”Avid’s Director of Sales, Mabel Cash, said.

Cash says even though state and local Covid guidelines are loosening, they are still taking sanitation very seriously.

“It’s still really important, and people are wanting it to stay clean,” said Cash.

Some guests have started coming in without a mask, and that’s been a recent development. Cash says something that small lifted their mood.

“I think that the freedom to just take it off and enjoy traveling a little bit, I think that’s been the biggest part,” Cash said.

The uptick in reservations makes Cash hopeful, but not just for Avid.

“It’s not just older people [traveling]. It’s the entire population, so it’s been really good for the area,” she said.

