Advertisement

Local temp agency has more than 300 job openings ready to fill

LaborMAX Staffing in Harrisonburg.
LaborMAX Staffing in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia Employment Commission website, during April 2021, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent. That is more than 6 percentage points below last year’s rate around that time.

In Harrisonburg, total nonfarm employment increased by .4 percent. In the Staunton, Waynesboro area it decreased by .2 percent.

The Virginia Employment Commission recently announced that at the beginning of this month, “unemployed individuals make an active search for work as required by the Virginia Unemployment Compensation Act.”

Local temp agencies in the Shenandoah Valley say they have never experienced anything like the last year, but with more of the state opening back up, there are hundreds of jobs to fill.

“Things have definitely picked up. They have increased as far as applicants and FTMs walking in the door we have seen a lot more skilled ready to get back to work,” Chelsi Hughes with LaborMAX Staffing. “If you are looking for your next career. If you are ready to change your life, come see us. We have over 350 positions open, today. We can get you started as soon as tomorrow.”

Those interested in LaborMAX Staffing should prepare two forms of ID and a resume if you have one.

You can find more information about LaborMAX Staffing at 540-217-5485 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
On Friday, June 18, a Kentucky man attempted to board a plane armed with a loaded firearm...
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport TSA agents stop armed man from boarding plane
Virginia State Police
VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1

Latest News

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Destiny Harris, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding...
Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape
“We’re excited to welcome guests to take in our fresh mountain air and enjoy some much-needed,...
Massanutten Resort reveals new offerings for summer visitors
Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue
A pair of buildings in the Plunkettsville neighborhood on Staunton's West End.
Historic Staunton Foundation documenting historic buildings in Staunton’s West End with new online tool