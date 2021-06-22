Massanutten Resort reveals new offerings for summer visitors

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort announced its summer offerings Tuesday that include a variety of new activities, the official launch of its expanded Outdoor WaterPark and the opening of its new wellness store, Balanced Roots.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to take in our fresh mountain air and enjoy some much-needed, well-deserved relaxation this summer,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “The Massanutten team can’t wait to showcase the new additions we’ve made to our resort, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable vacation experience for our guests with something exciting to do around every corner.”

Offerings at the resort this summer include:

Expanded Outdoor WaterPark

Visitors can beat the heat and race down one of the resort’s three new water slides – Mass Mayhem, Peak Plunge or Valley Vortex. The Inner Tube Slides create an exciting ride with unexpected twists, drops and tight corners, and the Reverse Freefall Rainbow Slide has a 47-foot plummet down the half pipe.

Balanced Roots

Balanced Roots offers guests the opportunity to create custom Zen gardens and shop all-natural health and wellness products. After retail therapy, the resort invites guests to clear their minds and melt away stress in a meditation room, with “soothing music and calming fragrances to leave them feeling renewed.”

Street Curling

Guests can challenge friends and family to a competitive round of street curling, a new addition to the resort this summer, located at Massanutten Fitness & Rec Club. Easy to play but hard to master, street curling can be played with different stones for every experience level.

New Music and Art Classes

For those wanting to get in touch with their musical side, the resort now offers bongo and harmonica classes, as well as ukulele for all skill levels. Guests can also take classes on landscape, caricature and animal sketching or reset in a meditation class.

For more on the full class and activity schedule at Massanutten, click here.

Summer Jam 2021

The resort’s Summer Jam Festival will return this year on Saturday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m., with live music, kids’ activities, wine and beer options, food trucks and fireworks. Resort staff says this family-friendly event will showcase a line-up of exciting bands to kick off the July Fourth weekend, welcoming guests to enjoy the summer weather and create memories with loved ones while supporting Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

For tickets and more information on Summer Jam, click here.

Employment Opportunities

Massanutten says it is also continuing to hire for the summer season, offering competitive wages, flexible scheduling and great employee perks – including free golf and WaterPark entry, as well as travel and dining discounts. Whether applicants are looking to work just for the summer season or aiming for a career-oriented path, the resort has a variety of open positions ranging from lifeguarding to retail and front desk associates, resort communications says. Those interested in employment opportunities at Massanutten can visit MassResort.com/Employment.

For summer activities, the Resort encourages advanced ticket purchases to maintain capacity restrictions either online or via the Resort App.

