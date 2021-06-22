Advertisement

Nearly 57% of Central Shenandoah Health District adults vaccinated

A COVID-19 vaccine is distributed at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
A COVID-19 vaccine is distributed at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that 70% of Virginia’s adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia is the 16th state in the county to meet this goal set by President Joe Biden which is two weeks ahead of the nationwide goal by the Fourth of July.

In the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), numbers are lower. About 57% of adults in the health district have received at least one shot.

Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the CSHD, said it’s crucial now more than ever that shots keep going into arms. The health district is working to continue hosting convenient clinics and overcoming community barriers.

“Whether it’s job-wise and you’re not able to get out of work in time to reach a vaccine clinic or you have some hesitancy,” Shelton said. “We’re trying to adjust all those barriers and provide clinics with plenty of options for people.”

She said reaching that goal will come down to community outreach and work with CSHD community partners.

“Canvassing with our communities and visiting local businesses to let them know where the vaccine clinics are happening,” Shelton said. “Every shot in arms counts. Every piece of this puzzle is equally important.”

Beginning June 22, CSHD and other health districts across the commonwealth are launching a Community Information Team. The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the health district.

Outreach will include door-to-door canvassing in residential neighborhoods and at local businesses. The Community Information Team will provide health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and registration opportunities for specific clinics.

The CSHD has several vaccine clinics this week. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Fire at 7-Eleven on Virginia Ave.
Harrisonburg Fire Department responds to fire at 7-Eleven Saturday
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Thousands of people struggled to get home after American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights...
High travel interest and employee shortages create airline obstacles
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Monday was the 30th annual National Ride to Work Day, where motorcyclists are encouraged to...
Police look to increase awareness of motorcycle safety on National Ride to Work day