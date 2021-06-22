Senator explains “For the People” bill

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Since the 2020 election, lawmakers have talked about election reform. The “For the People” bill has been a commonly debated topic over the last few weeks.

The bill is meant to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, reform districting guidelines and create new rules for federal officials.

The changes outlined include absentee voting expansion, which many states implemented because of the pandemic.

The bill would also require states modernize voter registration and change how campaign funds are used, addressing the common concern that funds are misused.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday the bill isn’t perfect, but he supports it. Warner adds the Commonwealth won’t have much to change.

“In many ways, what S1 would do in terms of voting rights, fortunately, we’ve already done in Virginia,” the senator said.

Warner says states like Colorado and Utah implemented similar legislation last year as well.

