Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year

Looking for fireworks this Independence Day? Look no further! Here are some events where you can catch them this year:

Basye

Bryce Fest: Event starts Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. They‘ll close out the evening with a fireworks display at the resort.

Bridgewater

Eve of Independence presents JUKEBOX REHAB: Fireworks will be set off at the Bridgewater Community Center for a great view at Generations Park at 9:25 p.m. Music will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Luray

July 4th Downtown Get Down: Fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. Fair gates open at 7 p.m.

Massanutten Resort

Summer Jam Festival: Saturday, July 3, 5-10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off at 10, weather permitting.

McGaheysville

It’s an Independence Day Party! hosted by Brix and Columns Vineyards: Saturday, July 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Potential to see fireworks from Massanutten but not guaranteed.

New Market

Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks will be set off Monday July 5, 9:20 p.m. Refreshments and music provided from 5-9:30 p.m.

Waynesboro

Sunset Spectacular: Saturday, July 10, there will be a special fireworks display shot off from the top of Sunset Park.

