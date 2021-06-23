City of Waynesboro skirts firework shortage and group congregation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Since the pandemic began in March 2020, grocery stores have struggled to keep essentials in stock.

Now that the Fourth of July is around the corner, some vendors are scrambling to find fireworks.

Some vendors are struggling to find fireworks. (WHSV)

Many Americans in search of fireworks will find empty shelves or higher prices.

A lot of towns in the Valley have cancelled their firework shows due to COVID-19, but the City of Waynesboro will host their Sunset Spectacular this year.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Susan Roberts says the city managed to avoid the shortage, and says they have a contract for the fireworks.

“They make arrangements way in advance,” Roberts said.

Roberts adds spectators can watch from afar.

“More people should be able to see it, but less people congregated together,” she said.

The show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. on July 10. They urge community members to share viewing locations on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.