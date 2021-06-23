Leaders to discuss school resource officers in Harrisonburg City Schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Should School Resource Officers, or SROs, still be in Harrisonburg’s middle and high school? The discussion will begin on Wednesday and the public is invited to listen and ask questions.

At the beginning of the year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) established an SRO Task Force earlier this year. Their role is to review and evaluate the school’s current SRO programs and make recommendations to the school board.

SROs are Harrisonburg police officers and have been in city schools for decades.

Craig Mackail, HCPS’ Chief Operating Officer, said the program first began with one officer at Harrisonburg High School. Over the years, the program expanded and now has one officer at each middle school too.

Mackail said this conversation happens every couple of years.

“This review process of the [Memorandum of Understanding] MOU and SROs, that’s actually required by code that we do that every two years, so this is pretty typical, pretty routine to have this occur,” Mackail said. “Now when [Superintendent] Dr. Michael Richards arrived a number of years ago, expanded that to form a committee to really have some public input on it.”

Wednesday’s meeting will allow the Harrisonburg Police Department to advocate for themselves and the value they bring to schools not only as police officers but as role models.

Zerell Johnson-Welch was brought in to work with the SRO Task Force as an external facilitator. She guides the process, makes sure adequate research is done, and voices are heard.

“This is the first part. It’s a learning opportunity for the community as well as the task force because we get to ask some questions, but they’re going to give us a lot of information as well, so we’re looking forward to that,” Johnson-Welch said.

The goal is to make sure every city student is learning in a safe and welcoming environment.

The next steps will include subcommittee meetings, town hall discussions and public input.

“When you bring a task force together, you’re bringing a reflection of the community with a lot of diversity of thought, opinions, and values,” Johnson-Welch said. “It’s important that the platform is created so that all the voices in this room can be valued and heard.”

Wednesday’s meeting is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Skyline Middle School. You can join the meeting in person or live stream. Johnson-Welch said there will be about 40 minutes for a Q&A, but they may not have time to answer every single question.

