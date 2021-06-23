Local post office delays concern residents in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Post office delays have been happening all over Virginia, with some residents not receiving any mail at all for days at a time.

Monday, Nancy Lantz received her mail as usual. Even after getting notifications that mail should be expected, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday go by and her mailbox was empty.

“That’s three days in a row, no mail,” Lantz said.

On Friday, Lantz says she drove to the post office to find out what was wrong.

“The gal informed me that they are very short on carriers and some of the carriers are having to double up routes and they are very short on clerks,” Lantz explained.

After almost a week, Lantz received her mail on Saturday. Mail delays are not just happening in the Valley, but across the Commonwealth.

Back in February, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner wrote a letter to the USPS Postmaster General about the widespread delays.

“We have veterans who aren’t getting their medicines on time, people who are paying bills but their bills are not getting delivered on time then they end up with credit report problems when they’ve done nothing wrong,” Sen. Kaine said.

“I’m concerned for my neighbors to maybe being charged for something that is no fault of their own,” Lantz added.

When asked if post offices in the Valley have been experiencing shortages, a spokesperson for USPS said:

“Concerning hiring, the Postal Service will hire across the country to meet operational needs and the needs of our customers. Hiring decisions are made at a local level. Instead of just hiring seasonally, the Postal Service focuses its resources on actively hiring year-round.

Concerning customer concerns, we appreciate customers contacting their Post Office or call 800-275-8777, or online at www.usps.com , to share their customer service concern. The sooner they contact us the better chance of resolving their service issue with greater expediency. This way we will have a record of their call in case of a repeat instance. We want to help our customers’ service needs in the most efficient process.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.