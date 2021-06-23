Advertisement

McAfee antivirus creator found dead in Spanish prison after court approved extradition to US

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — McAfee antivirus software creator John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison hours after a court approved his extradition to the U.S.

Breaking news update. Earlier story below.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court’s ruling on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

In a hearing held via videolink earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
Virginia State Police
VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash
A gun and police tape.
Father of man shot by police files $50M wrongful death suit
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
On Friday, June 18, a Kentucky man attempted to board a plane armed with a loaded firearm...
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport TSA agents stop armed man from boarding plane

Latest News

President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars
Patient at the UVA Kidney Center
BRAFB helping patients at the UVA Kidney Center
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge