MCWS: No. 7 Mississippi State rallies in 8th for win over UVA

No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night...
No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night in a winner’s bracket game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo Courtesy: NCAA)(WHSV/NCAA)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night in a winner’s bracket game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

UVA starting pitcher Griff McGarry carried a no-hitter into the 8th inning before the Bulldogs exploded for six hits and six runs in the frame. Kellum Clark launched a two-run homer while Tanner Allen blasted a three-run home run in the outburst. McGarry finished the night by pitching 7.1 innings, allowing just one hit, and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.

Chris Newell led Virginia offensive attack by going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel each has three hits apiece for the Cavaliers.

With the loss, UVA will now play an elimination game Thursday against No. 2 seed Texas. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night on ESPN2.

