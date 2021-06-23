Advertisement

Shoot-out prompts heavy police presence, police searching for suspect

Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence
Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A shoot-out prompted a heavy police presence and closed Broad Street in Henrico while police continue to search for a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were in the area of 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane for an unrelated investigation on June 23 around 2 p.m.

During that time, officers said they saw two people shoot at each other.

“Officers were able to immediately engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, we can confirm a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon,” police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is assisting in the investigation.

Broad Street has been closed in both directions between Pemberton Road and West End Drive while police search for one of the suspects.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story - check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
Virginia State Police
VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash
A gun and police tape.
Father of man shot by police files $50M wrongful death suit
Virginia State Capitol.
New laws beginning in Virginia on July 1
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5
Littering sign in Augusta County
New law will double fine for illegal trash dumping
Patient at the UVA Kidney Center
BRAFB helping patients at the UVA Kidney Center
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session