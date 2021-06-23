Shoot-out prompts heavy police presence, police searching for suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A shoot-out prompted a heavy police presence and closed Broad Street in Henrico while police continue to search for a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were in the area of 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane for an unrelated investigation on June 23 around 2 p.m.

During that time, officers said they saw two people shoot at each other.

“Officers were able to immediately engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, we can confirm a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon,” police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is assisting in the investigation.

Broad Street has been closed in both directions between Pemberton Road and West End Drive while police search for one of the suspects.

Traffic Alert: Rt. 250(Broad Street) is closed in both directions between Pemberton Road/Springfield Road and West End Drive. Please utilize an alternate route. Commuting traffic will notice a heavy police presence in the area. For public safety the roadway has been closed. pic.twitter.com/hizWdaRdM4 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 23, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story - check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.