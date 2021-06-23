Advertisement

Trial for Elkton man accused of killing infant continued

By John Hood
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A two-week jury trial for a man who allegedly neglected to seek help when finding an unresponsive infant in Page County has been continued.

Ian Zimmerman of Elkton was arrested in 2020 for an incident that happened in November of 2019. Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder and neglect of a child while in his custody causing death.

According to court documents, Tuesday’s trial was pushed back to give Zimmerman’s defense more time to find an expert for the case.

A new trial date will be determined Wednesday morning in Page County Circuit Court.

