VDH upgrades Delta variant of COVID-19 to ‘Variant of Concern’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) added the Delta variant to the Variants of Concern dashboard on Friday, June 18.

This change follows the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) change in regards to the Delta variant status being updated from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.

Forty-one cases of the variant have been reported in Virginia since March 2021, according to the VDH.

The VDH said in a press release, “It is likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are.”

The reasons for a variant to be considered a concern are:

Spread more easily

Might cause more severe illness

Could escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19

Could make viral tests less accurate

Might make some treatments less effective

Both the CDC and the VDH report that the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States are effective in protecting people from the variants. The VDH has provided instructions for people on how to stop the spread on their website.

The Variant of Concern dashboard will be updated every Friday.

