Advertisement

Waynesboro Enrichment Academy providing education and recreation for kids

Kids participating in the Enrichment Academy in Waynesboro, which provides education and...
Kids participating in the Enrichment Academy in Waynesboro, which provides education and recreation.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In Waynesboro, elementary-age kids are having all kinds of experiences they might not otherwise have, thanks to some community partners. And, this recreational but educational experience is all free.

Waynesboro’s Enrichment Academy is open. It’s not a summer school, but children in grades K-5 are learning. Mornings are for reading, writing, and math.

“We know our students have experienced some learning loss during the pandemic,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.

About three hours of common core subjects with lots of project and activity-based learning aim to reverse some of that loss. But, after lunch comes the fun with all kinds of classes with an arts theme.

“This is brand new,” said Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife. “We did an enrichment camp for 40 kids pre-COVID, but when COVID hit we really needed to expand it into all four elementary schools.”

Nearly 500 kids are participating.

“It’s a perfect example of what a community can do when different groups come together for a common cause,” said Cassell.

Tuesday, Waynesboro Schools, the YMCAOffice on YouthWayne Theatre, and others had a chance to see their efforts in action.

“We’re seeing our students grow already, even with two weeks into the enrichment academy,” said Cassell.

“I love the fact that these kids normally be like... it’s summer, I gotta go into a school building? And they’re walking in every morning bouncing off the walls because they want to be here,” said Fife.

Enrichment Academy also includes bicycle safety, water safety, and internet safety.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP investigates armed hostage situation in Luray
June's full moon is known as the strawberry moon.
A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
On Friday, June 18, a Kentucky man attempted to board a plane armed with a loaded firearm...
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport TSA agents stop armed man from boarding plane
Virginia State Police
VSP seeks help finding vehicle from Sunday crash

Latest News

Harrisonburg High School
Leaders to discuss school resource officers in Harrisonburg City Schools
New city fleet building
New Madison city fleet building opens
Zimmerman was arrested back in 2020.
Trial for Elkton man accused of killing infant continued
JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020