‘We didn’t know if she would be alive’: Dalmatian rescued after being trapped in a cave

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An emotional reunion, between an adopted dog and her owners. Clara is a dalmatian who went missing near Claytor Lake over the weekend and was found trapped in a cave.

For two-days, Mr. and Mrs. Scheckler worried about their missing Clara.

“We didn’t know whether we get her back at all and we didn’t know if she would be alive,” said Rebecca Scheckler. “Without water, without food.”

“When they told us they had her-- I cried,” said Stephen Scheckler.

Pulaski County emergency responders found Clara Tuesday afternoon trapped alongside the lake, in a cave alone. The cave was not far from the couple’s 40-acre property near Claytor Lake.

“They were up and down the cliffs, walking over the land for a long time before,” said Mr. Scheckler.

“They found very happy to help,” said Mrs. Scheckler.

“They were there several hours,” said Mr. Scheckler

Crews got the call around 10:00 am and brought in a small search team to check everything on land and water.

“I was crying all morning trying to find someone to help us get her,” said Mrs. Scheckler.

It was Clara and her pup Coco who initially went missing, but when Coco came back and Clara didn’t --- the Scheckler’s became worried.

“Super emotional thing. You get very bonded to your animals,” said Mr. Scheckler.

Clara had no injuries, but her owners still took her straight to the veterinarian for a check-up.

Mr. and Mrs. Scheckler have been married for more than 50 years and have always had a love for dalmatians.

The couple adopted Clara and Coco from the Dalmatian Rescue of Southwest Virginia. The Scheckler’s says they are grateful for every responder that stepped in to help bring their pup home.

