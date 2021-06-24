Advertisement

3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. Charlottesville officials have voted unanimously to remove two statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from two downtown parks including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. News outlets report that the vote came late Monday, June 7, 2021, after more than 50 people spoke during a virtual meeting, most in favor of removal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville officials say three entities have already expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals from downtown parks.

One of those statues was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Virginia requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the statues to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield. The Daily Progress reports that so far, three entities have submitted statements of interest.

City Manager Chip Boyles says two of the interested entities are in-state and one is out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Local post office delays concern residents in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds
Rockingham County Administration Center
Rockingham County leaders working to lower water rates for Massanutten residents
Broadway in Richmond is returning for the 2021-22 season with "Mean Girls" added to the schedule.
Broadway in Richmond back for 2021-22 season
Those who condemn or seek to ban critical race theory in schools often struggle to define what...
EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?