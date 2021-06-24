DNR warns of illness in birds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning of an illness in birds.

The District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and National Park Service are continuing to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause of mortality.

Officials say birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit the disease to one another. The state and district agencies are recommending that the public in the outbreak area:

Cease feeding birds until this wildlife mortality event has concluded

Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution

Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.

The DNR says if you encounter sick or dead birds, please contact your state or District wildlife conservation agency. If you must remove dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, several states are involved in this unknown illness impacting birds and, in Kentucky, it appears to be worse in northern and central regions.

This is a developing story.

