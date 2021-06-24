Grant County woman charged with child pornography

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WHSV) - A Petersburg woman admitted to child pornography charges, according to The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia.

Christine Shook, 31, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit production child pornography, aiding and abetting possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12, and aiding and abetting production of child pornography.

According to investigators, Shook admitted she worked with Jasper Shook to possess and produce images of child pornography of a girl under the age of 12 from 2015 to May 2019.

“Shook faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy count and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession count. She also faces not less than 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the production count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant,” read a press release from the The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.