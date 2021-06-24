Harrisonburg non-profit holds testing ahead of National HIV Testing Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ahead of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, a Harrisonburg non-profit set up a community testing site in downtown to promote services to help those who are HIV positive.

Kim Whetzel, director of Healthy Community Health Centers, said HIV is no longer a terminal condition thanks to advancements in managing the virus.

She said testing has changed over the last few years and you can get the results in just 20 minutes.

The organizations said throughout the pandemic there have been less opportunities for testing.

Whetzel said as more restrictions are lifted, it’s a perfect time to take an HIV test.

“Many people still have misperceptions about the way HIV is transmitted,” Whetzel said. “So, without that knowledge, there’s no way a person can know of their risk factors.”

The center holds free testing daily at its office on the corner of Mason and Market streets in Harrisonburg.

