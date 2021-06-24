Advertisement

Need to breastfeed, COVID rules could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

“No friends, no family, no exceptions”
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday,...
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn.(Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, Gaucher adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Local post office delays concern residents in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The last of about 40 cows which escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week is...
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot
Nearly 300 people are still dying of COVID-19 each day in the United States. Some groups remain...
COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated