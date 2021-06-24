New documentary shown on the history of the Andrew Jackson School House in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night, the first-of-its-kind documentary on the local history of the Andrew Jackson School House and its students premiered at the W. Luray Recreation Center.

The documentary was planned before the pandemic and was put together by members of Lord Fairfax Community College and Living Legacy.

Dr. Kim Blosser, president of LFCC, said the idea came together after a member of the school began asking what the Andrew Jackson School was and began to do research.

“We were talking about how this was originally a school and how we weren’t familiar with that story and he had learned so much about and said, ‘You know, we need to tell that story,’” Blosser said.

Blosser said not many people know the story because the building has not been a school for many years but felt it was important to tell the different stories on education.

It’s called Heritage and Legacy and tells the story’s of different generations of students who were connected to the old school house who still live in Luray.

Students like Audrey Tutt Smith attended Andrew Jackson School with the goal of one day becoming a teacher. She later went off to college and came back to Page County to teach and became assistant superintendent of Page County Public Schools, putting 53 years into education.

“This is where I got my beginning. This is where the teachers, our parents, everyone cared for us and they instilled in us and it’s with me today,” Tutt Smith said.

She said now it feels full circle since she’s come back to tell the stories of when she was a student at the school house.

The half-hour documentary goes on to talk about the next steps for the school house and the rec center.

Audre King, with Living Legacy, said he hopes to be able to share the project more with the community by trying to show the film in Page County Public Schools or maybe at the Page Theater.

On my way out of Page County and a premiere is happening for a documentary at the W.Luray Rec Center put on by @lfccedu. The doc telling the story of the students who went to the former schoolhouse. More tonight on @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/7aQ68cgSwD — John Hood (@WHSV_John) June 23, 2021

