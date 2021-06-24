Nickel earns offer from UNC, shares updates on recruitment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel’s latest scholarship offer is perhaps his most notable one yet.

Nickel tweeted on Monday that he’s received an offer from the University of North Carolina:

After a great talk with Coach Davis I am very blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of North Carolina ! pic.twitter.com/N3mH4JDERP — Tyler Nickel (tnick) (@abg_tnick5) June 21, 2021

Nickel says his offer from UNC comes after East Rockingham recently took part in a team camp in North Carolina. He says he has been in contact with the Tar Heels and first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis over the last six months.

“They have been keeping pretty consistent contact but after that (Davis) was telling me how he wanted to see me in person before he went forward with anything,” said Nickel. “Then this team camp we just played in in Winston-Salem, (Davis) and all three (UNC) assistant coaches were there...and they saw a game on Sunday and apparently they saw what they needed to see.”

The East Rock star is ranked as a top-100 recruit (No. 96) in the Class of 2022 by Rivals. UNC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Butler, NC State, Iowa, Indiana, Creighton, LSU, and James Madison are among the programs that have offered the talented forward. Nickel has 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

Nickel says he plans to narrow down his list of potential schools in September and commit to a program in November.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.