Advertisement

Red Cross incentivizes people to donate during shortage

Kristopher Dumschat, communications manager with the Red Cross, discusses the current blood...
Kristopher Dumschat, communications manager with the Red Cross, discusses the current blood shortage on June 24.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross is seeing a shortage in blood nationwide. They’re offering donors $5 Amazon gift cards to get more people in the door.

“Giving blood is just an extremely important thing to do and it’s very much so needed right now all over the country,” said Regional Communications Manager, Kristopher Dumschat.

Dumschat says the Red Cross usually runs low on blood during the summer. People are more busy going on vacation and spending time with their children.

However, the need for blood is also higher right now.

“People had deferred a lot of certain non-important but elective medical surgeries or procedures, things like that, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dumschat said.

Dumschat says the community has already responded to their calls.

“I‘m happy to see so many Virginians coming together and either organizing blood drives or rolling up their sleeve and donating that blood themselves,” he said.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. To sign up to donate blood, visit the Red Cross’s website. You can also download their app, “Blood Donor.” Call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
Local post office delays concern residents in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Patient at the UVA Kidney Center
BRAFB helping patients at the UVA Kidney Center
Dr. Jenna Montana practices holistic medicine, including acupuncture, in Roanoke and New River...
Roanoke doctor explains how acupuncture helps provide relief for migraine patients
VDH upgrades Delta variant of COVID-19 to ‘Variant of Concern’
COVIDWISE
Users can now schedule vaccination appointments through COVIDWISE app