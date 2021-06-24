SRO Task Force hears from Harrisonburg Police on their role in schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School Resource Officers (SROs) from Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) shared their experiences with a new SRO Task Force in a public meeting on Wednesday evening.

At the beginning of the year, HCPS established an SRO Task Force earlier this year. Their role is to review and evaluate the school’s current SRO programs and make recommendations to the school board. The task force is made up of teachers, parents, and community members and leaders.

The public and SRO Task Force heard approach SROs take in schools, and their roles as police officers, mentors, and role models. They also heard about the restorative justice approach, which in some cases works with juvenile offenders to meet their needs in a constructive way instead of a case going through the criminal justice system.

The SRO Task Force is now in the informational stage. In a presentation on Wednesday, they heard from HPD Officer Tony Hermes who is one of the city’s SROs.

He explained his relationship with students from being a friendly face in the hallways to a listening ear. He said some students ask him about current police trends in the country or talk to him about their personal lives.

“You’re engaging those kids that want to come to talk to you or you’re engaging with the staff,” Hermes said. “What do we talk about? You name it... ‘I just had my earphones stolen on the bus, I lost my cell phone, my parents are getting a divorce, what should I do?, I just got a speeding ticket, what should I do?’”

He also explained what he does not do in schools.

“We do not in any way, shape or form get involved with school discipline or policy violations ever,” Hermes said. “We do not, contrary to popular belief, walk the halls and look to charge or arrest students.”

Hermes also said that SROs do not “stop and frisk” students, which means searching student’s lockers or backpacks without legal justification or break up school fights unless their assistance is needed by school administrators.

During a Q&A session, SRO Task Force members and the public had mixed opinions on SRO’s roles in Harrisonburg’s middle schools and high school. One teacher saying SRO Officer Chris Ray is one of the kindest and most patient people she knows.

“He goes into our newcomer classes and introduces himself, his purpose, and gives students the chance to see that he is there for them, not against them,” she said. “Those examples of his relationship building are only a fraction of the good he brings to our school. His calming presence brings a sense of safety and security in the wild and crazy world that is middle school.”

Others expressed concern over the lack of diversity in the SROs, their roles with students, and their qualifications for the position. Hermes told the audience that SROs go through 40 hours of training.

The goal is to make sure every city student is learning in a safe and welcoming environment. The next steps will include subcommittee meetings, town hall discussions, and public input.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.